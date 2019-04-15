Dr. Lisa Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Lee, MD
Dr. Lisa Lee, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 793-2500Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
She was such a wonderful Dr. during a difficult time in my life. Not only sweet and supportive but very knowledgeable and great at explaining things to me that I wouldn't normally understand. I was very sad when my insurance carrier changed and I was no longer able to continue seeing her as my Dr.
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1952374936
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
