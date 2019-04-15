See All Oncologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Lisa Lee, MD

Oncology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Lee, MD

Dr. Lisa Lee, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Valley Specialty Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 793-2500
    Monday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Gynecologic Cancer
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 15, 2019
    She was such a wonderful Dr. during a difficult time in my life. Not only sweet and supportive but very knowledgeable and great at explaining things to me that I wouldn't normally understand. I was very sad when my insurance carrier changed and I was no longer able to continue seeing her as my Dr.
    — Apr 15, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Lee, MD
    About Dr. Lisa Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952374936
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
