Overview of Dr. Lisa Lee, MD

Dr. Lisa Lee, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Valley Specialty Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.