Dr. Lisa Leggio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leggio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Leggio, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Leggio, MD
Dr. Lisa Leggio, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Leggio works at
Dr. Leggio's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
2
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry1120 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leggio?
Very hands on we love her!!
About Dr. Lisa Leggio, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1689783953
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leggio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leggio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leggio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leggio works at
Dr. Leggio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leggio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.