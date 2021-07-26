See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Lisa Leggio, MD

Pediatric Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Lisa Leggio, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Leggio works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912
    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    1120 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Asthma
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Asthma

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Feeding Disorders
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Infant Care
Infections
Jaundice
  • View other providers who treat Jaundice
Neonatal Care
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Pediatric Diseases
Sinusitis
Well Baby Care
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 26, 2021
    Very hands on we love her!!
    Forrest Thigpen — Jul 26, 2021
    • Pediatric Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1689783953
    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Dr. Lisa Leggio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leggio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leggio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leggio works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Leggio’s profile.

    Dr. Leggio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leggio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

