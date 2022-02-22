Overview of Dr. Lisa Leone, MD

Dr. Lisa Leone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Einstein Medical Center Montgomery.



Dr. Leone works at Main Line Women's Health Care Assoc. in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.