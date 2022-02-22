Dr. Lisa Leone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Leone, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Leone, MD
Dr. Lisa Leone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Einstein Medical Center Montgomery.
Dr. Leone's Office Locations
Main Line Women's Health Care Assoc.1030 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-3225
Mainline Women's Healthcare Assocs140 W Germantown Pike Ste 260, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (610) 828-1078
- 3 135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 350, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-3225
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leoni spent time with me to listen to my struggles and offered advice and a safe space to help me feel comfortable and understood. On a rough day, I really appreciated her time, understanding and support. The office seemed very busy and maybe light on support staff but they kept things timely and were still helpful and kind despite the busyness.
About Dr. Lisa Leone, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1902845506
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Leone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leone has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Leone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leone.
