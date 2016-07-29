Dr. Lisa Lepine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lepine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Lepine, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Lepine, MD
Dr. Lisa Lepine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lepine works at
Dr. Lepine's Office Locations
Boulder Gynecology & Minimally Invasive Surgery PC3434 47th St Ste 101, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (720) 382-2621
Ohsu Doernbecher Pediatric Specialties505 NE 87th Ave Ste 160, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 514-6060
Anchorage Women's Clinic3260 Providence Dr Ste 425, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 561-7111
North Hawaii Community Hospital67-1125 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kamuela, HI 96743 Directions (808) 885-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was suffering from vaginal pain for about a year, and it seemed no one could diagnose what was wrong or help me, and then I came to see Dr.Lepine. It was a bit of a wait to see her, but I can see why. She made me feel very comfortable and listened to my concerns, she didn't make me feel rushed and spent her time thoroughly helping me to find what was wrong. We ended up switching my contraception and it was the solution I needed. Overall best gyno I've been to, would recommend.
About Dr. Lisa Lepine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1750342234
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lepine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lepine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepine speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepine.
