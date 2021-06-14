Dr. Lisa Lestina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lestina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Lestina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Lestina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their residency with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dr. Lestina works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Montgomery (8271)8271 Cornell Rd Ste 730, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 936-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Listina is a true professional and takes all the time needed to listen and diagnose. I have been going to her for years now and she and her staff are unequivocally the best with her goal of keeping her patients healthy and informed.
About Dr. Lisa Lestina, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1548259468
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lestina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lestina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lestina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lestina works at
Dr. Lestina has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lestina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lestina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lestina.
