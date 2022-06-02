Dr. Lisa Lih-Brody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lih-Brody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Lih-Brody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Lih-Brody, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Indigestion, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2800 Marcus Ave Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6196
- 2 185 Central Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 758-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first appointment with Dr. Brody today and I have definitely found my doctor! I would highly recommend her to anyone as she will truly listen and sincerely cares about your health.
About Dr. Lisa Lih-Brody, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700809449
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
