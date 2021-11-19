Overview of Dr. Lisa Longhofer, MD

Dr. Lisa Longhofer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Dr Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Quail Creek Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Longhofer works at Panhandle Ortho and Hand, Amarillo, TX in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.