Dr. Lisa Lowery, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine.
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-8000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
I highly encourage everyone to form their own opinions when having an appointment with Dr. Lowery, as my own personal experience is far better and more wonderful than any review I've read online. She was kind, empathetic, compassionate, and determined to help me get to the bottom of my suffering. She spent well over an hour with me going through my entire life history, listening, asking every question she could, and providing ample opportunities for me to ask her questions as well. I've had a lot of experiences with doctors over my lifetime, and not once have I met a doctor as compassionate or thorough as Dr. Lowery. Her nurses, however, were highly unprofessional - one even dropped the F-bomb mulitple times towards the end of my appointment, which floored me to hear in a professional setting from someone who was supposed to hold themselves to a higher level of behavior. Dr. Lowery is wonderful though. Don't be scared by the online negative reviews.
Dr. Lowery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowery accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowery has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowery.
