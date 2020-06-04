Overview

Dr. Lisa Lowry, MD is a Dermatologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Lowry works at Dermatology of East Texas PA in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Hives and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.