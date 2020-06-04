Dr. Lisa Lowry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Lowry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Lowry, MD is a Dermatologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Lowry works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology of East Texas PA1777 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 531-2850
- 2 909 E Southeast Loop 323 Ste 110, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 531-2850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowry?
Compassionate. Knowledgeable. Thorough. Trustworthy. I’m very happy with her and the staff.
About Dr. Lisa Lowry, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1326072653
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowry works at
Dr. Lowry has seen patients for Ringworm, Hives and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.