Dr. Lisa Luckey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luckey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Luckey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Luckey, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Luckey works at
Locations
-
1
Suncoast Internal Medicine Consultants13644 Walsingham Rd, Largo, FL 33774 Directions (727) 382-7935Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luckey?
I can only say if your looking for a doctor who cares, is down to earth and treats you like a person..Dr. Luckey is the doctor! Thank you Dr. Luckey for everything, you are fabulous!
About Dr. Lisa Luckey, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1508008772
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luckey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luckey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luckey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luckey works at
Dr. Luckey has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroparesis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luckey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luckey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luckey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.