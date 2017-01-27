Overview of Dr. Lisa Mandeville, MD

Dr. Lisa Mandeville, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Mandeville works at Atlanta Gynecology & Obstetrics PC 2 LLC in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lilburn, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.