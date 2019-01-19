Dr. Lisa Mandl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Mandl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Mandl, MD
Dr. Lisa Mandl, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with U Bc
Dr. Mandl works at
Dr. Mandl's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery
535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021
Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandl?
A rare combination of excellent medical care, active listening and care and respect for her patients. Excellent office management. Spends as much time as you need in an office visit. Quick responses to portal messages and requests to speak on the phone.
About Dr. Lisa Mandl, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Bc
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mandl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandl, there are benefits to both methods.