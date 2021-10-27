Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansueto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD
Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Mansueto works at
Dr. Mansueto's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Surgeons/Physicians3200 S Country Club Way, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 839-0206Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
So grateful for such a skilled surgeon. I had a significant trauma to my eye orbit. Blow out fracture of the floor, medial and lateral fractures. How nice it is to be handled by a true expert in her craft, even the hospital staff in pre-op were impressed with who my surgeon was. No one can tell that anything ever happened, my eyes track correctly, no visible scars. My highest recommendations.
About Dr. Lisa Mansueto, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396742797
Education & Certifications
- Tufts U/Harvard University
- University AZ
- Good Samaritan Reg Mc
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansueto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansueto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansueto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansueto has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansueto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mansueto speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansueto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansueto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansueto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansueto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.