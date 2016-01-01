Dr. Lisa Manz-Dulac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manz-Dulac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Manz-Dulac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Manz-Dulac, MD is a Dermatologist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Manz-Dulac works at
Locations
-
1
Eastside Dermatology PC20030 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Directions (586) 716-1291
-
2
Eastside Dermatology32743 23 Mile Rd Ste 230, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (586) 716-1291
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manz-Dulac?
About Dr. Lisa Manz-Dulac, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871552497
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manz-Dulac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manz-Dulac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manz-Dulac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manz-Dulac works at
Dr. Manz-Dulac has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manz-Dulac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Manz-Dulac. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manz-Dulac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manz-Dulac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manz-Dulac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.