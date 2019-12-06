Overview of Dr. Lisa Mark, MD

Dr. Lisa Mark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Mark works at LISA E MARK MD LLC PEMBROKE PINES FL 33024 in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.