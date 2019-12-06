See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Lisa Mark, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Mark, MD

Dr. Lisa Mark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Mark works at LISA E MARK MD LLC PEMBROKE PINES FL 33024 in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa E Mark MD LLC Pembroke Pines Fl 33024
    9917 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 842-2544

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 06, 2019
    Dr. Marks was prompt, professional and answers all my questions in an understandable manner. She was pleasant and warm.
    — Dec 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Mark, MD
    About Dr. Lisa Mark, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750688800
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    • New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
    • IONA COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Mark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mark works at LISA E MARK MD LLC PEMBROKE PINES FL 33024 in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mark’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

