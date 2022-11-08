See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Lisa Markman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (14)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Markman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Markman works at Optum-Irvine in Irvine, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA, New York, NY and New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Optum-Irvine
    5581 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 453-4308
    Optum Care Medical Group
    3460 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 594-6599
    West Park Medical Group PC
    200 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 247-8100
    Westchester Medical Group PC
    171 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 305-2720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 08, 2022
    She was wonderful. I selected her after researching a number a number of endocrinologists. Most of my appointments were zoom (not my favorite), but I found her to listen closely and respond to my concerns, willing to search for better solutions, and very concerned about her patients vs the organization. I was sorry she left Optum but understood the situation and only wish her new office weren't so many miles away. If you get her for your doctor, you are very lucky!
    Kathy Wilson — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Markman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780888610
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Markman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markman has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Markman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

