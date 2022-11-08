Overview

Dr. Lisa Markman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Markman works at Optum-Irvine in Irvine, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA, New York, NY and New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.