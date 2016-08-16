Overview of Dr. Lisa Marten, MD

Dr. Lisa Marten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Marten works at American Surgery Center in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.