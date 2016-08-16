Dr. Lisa Marten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Marten, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Marten, MD
Dr. Lisa Marten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Marten works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Marten's Office Locations
-
1
American Surgery Centers of So Tx12838 Vista Del Norte, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 692-0218
-
2
San Antonio Office2424 Babcock Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-1388
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marten?
Dr is awesome and Very courteous staff and environment pleasant however WAIT TIME is over 2 hours, appointment was for 2:40 pm , it is now 4:54 pm and still have not seen Dr.
About Dr. Lisa Marten, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861527483
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn Center Health Scis Memphis
- University Tex San Antonio
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marten works at
Dr. Marten has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marten speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Marten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.