Dr. Lisa Maselli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maselli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Maselli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Maselli, MD
Dr. Lisa Maselli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from Marshall Universtiy School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Maselli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Maselli's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina OB/GYN4017 HIGHWAY 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 651-6525Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Carolina OB/GYN1007 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 527-4343Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Carolina OB/GYN3515 Caduceus Dr Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 651-6525Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maselli?
Dr. Maselli is definitely one of the best doctor's I've ever had. She has been with me since the birth of my second child born in 2014, two miscarriages, a depression bout, and now through this pregnancy. Her knowledge, caring & family like spirit is what all women need when going through tough stages in their lives. She makes you feel so important and appreciated and I would recommend her to anyone at anytime
About Dr. Lisa Maselli, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1346212834
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- Marshall Universtiy School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maselli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maselli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maselli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maselli works at
Dr. Maselli has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maselli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maselli speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Maselli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maselli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maselli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maselli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.