Dr. Lisa Meek, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lisa Meek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.

Dr. Meek works at The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic Inc
    3737 Park East Dr Ste 109, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 464-7333
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2018
    Dr. Meek is wonderful Dermatology Artistic Leader in her field! She takes the time to learn about what your particular skin is really doing. She will devise a plan of treatment for you that is well thought out and will give you realistic expectations that you can achieve with her help, guidance, and expertise. My skin never looked better. I get compliments on it every day- and I'm 50!
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Meek, MD
    About Dr. Lisa Meek, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1043366107
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Meek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meek accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Meek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meek works at The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Meek’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Meek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

