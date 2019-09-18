Dr. Lisa Meli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Meli, DO is a Midwife in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatrics385 Prospect Ave Ste 210, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-9160
- 2 885 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-0947
Fes PA260 Godwin Ave Ste 2, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 Directions (201) 847-7797
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Meli is awesome. She never rushes us out and always takes time to talk to my kids and I. My son and daughter are so comfortable talking to her even about personal things. She gives them great advice like a good mom does. We really love her and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lisa Meli, DO
- Midwifery
- English, Italian
- 1841384187
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
