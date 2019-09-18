Overview of Dr. Lisa Meli, DO

Dr. Lisa Meli, DO is a Midwife in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Meli works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatrics in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Wyckoff, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.