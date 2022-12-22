Overview of Dr. Lisa Melsky, MD

Dr. Lisa Melsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from Saint-Petersburg State Pediatric Medical University in 1987 and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Melsky works at Vita Medical Center in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.