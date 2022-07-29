See All Ophthalmologists in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (38)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD

Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Mihora works at Oculoplastic Eye Surgeons of Phoenix PLC in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD
Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD
4.3 (31)
View Profile
Dr. Mahmood El-Gasim, MD
Dr. Mahmood El-Gasim, MD
4.7 (341)
View Profile
Dr. Suhail Alam, MD
Dr. Suhail Alam, MD
4.6 (183)
View Profile

Dr. Mihora's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oculoplastic Eye Surgeons of Phoenix PLC
    13460 N 94th Dr Ste L1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 522-8687
  2. 2
    Oculoplastic Eye Surgeons of Phoenix PLC
    9185 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Oculoplastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mihora?

    Jul 29, 2022
    Painless comfortable and kept me informed each step along the way!
    Don Esposito — Jul 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mihora to family and friends

    Dr. Mihora's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mihora

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD.

    About Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639168255
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ophthalmology - University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine At Chattanooga
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mihora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mihora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mihora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mihora works at Oculoplastic Eye Surgeons of Phoenix PLC in Peoria, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mihora’s profile.

    Dr. Mihora has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mihora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mihora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mihora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mihora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.