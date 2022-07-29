Overview of Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD

Dr. Lisa Mihora, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med.



Dr. Mihora works at Oculoplastic Eye Surgeons of Phoenix PLC in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.