Overview of Dr. Lisa Minton, MD

Dr. Lisa Minton, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Minton works at AHMG Breast Surgery at Altamonte in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Excision of Breast Tumor and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.