Dr. Lisa Minton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Minton, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Minton, MD
Dr. Lisa Minton, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Minton works at
Dr. Minton's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery at Altamonte Springs661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 231, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minton?
Dr Minton is a godsend Excellent, highly skilled and caring breast surgical doctor. Dr Minton and her Katina nurse are well as the staff have your best interest at heart. In addition dr Minton uses the new pain management surgical technique is that its numbing effect lasts for days, so most patients wake up without being in severe pain Dr Minton is able to get me through the most intensive and painful portion of the breast surgery recovery without putting me at risk for narcotic-related side effects.
About Dr. Lisa Minton, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1407951924
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Med Ctr/Willis-Knighton Med Ctr
- Lsu Affil Hosps|Lsu Health Sciences
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Minton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Minton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minton works at
Dr. Minton has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Excision of Breast Tumor and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Minton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.