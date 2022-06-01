See All Podiatrists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Lisa Mogelnicki, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lisa Mogelnicki, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (18)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Mogelnicki, DPM

Dr. Lisa Mogelnicki, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University|Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Center for Orthopaedic Reconstruction & Excellence (CORE), Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Mogelnicki works at The Orthopaedic Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mogelnicki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopaedic Center
    1809 E 13th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 582-6800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Center for Orthopaedic Reconstruction & Excellence (CORE)
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mogelnicki?

    Jun 01, 2022
    Lisa has treated me since 2015 with immense success. I met her during her rounds in the hospital with a serious foot infection, and she has treated me ever since. I am type II diabetic, and she provides the best care and does anything she can to get you in when you have a new issue. I love her attitude and has a great personality, a straight shooter when it comes to your foot care.
    DJR — Jun 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Mogelnicki, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Mogelnicki, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mogelnicki to family and friends

    Dr. Mogelnicki's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mogelnicki

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Mogelnicki, DPM.

    About Dr. Lisa Mogelnicki, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689967739
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Benedictine Hospital Podiatric Program New York
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University|Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Mogelnicki, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mogelnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mogelnicki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mogelnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mogelnicki works at The Orthopaedic Center in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Mogelnicki’s profile.

    Dr. Mogelnicki has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mogelnicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mogelnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mogelnicki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mogelnicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mogelnicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Mogelnicki, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.