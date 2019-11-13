See All Otolaryngologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Lisa Molin, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
2.9 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lisa Molin, MD

Dr. Lisa Molin, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Dr. Molin works at Ear Nose and Throat Specialists Inc in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Molin's Office Locations

    Ear Nose and Throat Specialists Inc
    895 Aerovista Pl, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 250-1757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Throat Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nodule Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • Community Care Network
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 13, 2019
    Dr. Molin was attentive and very helpful and informative. Took the time to discuss issues and was very proactive. The office staff was very helpful, efficient , and personable. I highly recommend this office and doctor. The office was also very responsive in handling referrals.
    Nov 13, 2019
    About Dr. Lisa Molin, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366447138
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Uc-Davis
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Molin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molin works at Ear Nose and Throat Specialists Inc in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Molin’s profile.

    Dr. Molin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Molin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

