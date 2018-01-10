Dr. Lisa Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Morgan, MD
Dr. Lisa Morgan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Morgan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
-
1
Centennial Women's Group - Nashville330 23rd Ave N Ste 250, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2494
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
Dr Morgan is amazing. She knows her job unbelievably well. Thanks to her I had my daughter without any problems. You don't expect anything unusual during regular checkups: if you have any concerns, she is ready to help. But baby's birth is something. During birth process, the umbilical cord was around my daughter's neck and I saw how fast she freed my little one from that. That was magic. And I am sure that I want to have my second baby definitely by her help as my OBG. Thank you, Dr Morgan!
About Dr. Lisa Morgan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1437152485
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.