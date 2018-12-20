Dr. Lisa Michelle Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Michelle Morris, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Michelle Morris, MD
Dr. Lisa Michelle Morris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health Cleft Palate8200 Constantin Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 765-1982
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love Dr. Morris and would recommend her to anybody!! I had rhinoplasty 3 months ago and am so so happy more than I had imagined. She always takes her time and is very thorough. Facial outcome 5STAR!!! Kind and thorough 5STAR!!
About Dr. Lisa Michelle Morris, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1881839041
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.