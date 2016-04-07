Overview of Dr. Lisa Mucciolo, MD

Dr. Lisa Mucciolo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center, Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center.



Dr. Mucciolo works at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.