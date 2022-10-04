Dr. L Wynette Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. L Wynette Murphy, MD
Overview of Dr. L Wynette Murphy, MD
Dr. L Wynette Murphy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
-
1
Fcpp Ob/gyn1444 Florida Ave Ste 201, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 577-5005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
She takes the time to explain things and answer questions. She does not rush thru the visit.
About Dr. L Wynette Murphy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174506315
Education & Certifications
- Hutzel Hosp
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.