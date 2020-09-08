Dr. Lisa Namerow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namerow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Namerow, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Namerow, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Connecticut.
Dr. Namerow works at
Locations
Institute of Living200 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 545-7493
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Namerow has been an amazing resource to my family over the years. She is insightful, patient, incredibly well informed and has had a tremendous positive impact for us. For a psychiatrist she included a “counselor” approach that is atypical, and her parenting advice was always appreciated. She was accessible and open to re-thinking things as needed. It is a loss she is not regularly practicing in her child/adolescent role, but I would highly recommend her for neuro-psych work or any endeavor she pursues.
About Dr. Lisa Namerow, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
