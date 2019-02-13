See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Yonkers, NY
Dr. Lisa Nason, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
1.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Nason, MD

Dr. Lisa Nason, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.

Dr. Nason works at Mount Sinai Health System in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nason's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Medical Office Yonkers
    2422 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 779-2995

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    Feb 13, 2019
    Dr. Lisa Nason is great! If you have a serious injury, her report will show that you don't! Amazing!! When you explain your injuries and pain, she will be flippant and rude!! Did you undergo a spinal fusion? That's just a tiny sprain. Have a fractured bone? That's just an abrasion. Have a irreversible spinal cord injury? No you don't...She's a true winner and a gem and I highly recommend her!!!....Thanks, Dr. Nason, keep up the good work! Sincerely, The Insurance Company
    — Feb 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Nason, MD
    About Dr. Lisa Nason, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    1609091933
    Education & Certifications

    Ny Med College
    Residency
    University of Florida
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Nason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nason works at Mount Sinai Health System in Yonkers, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nason’s profile.

    Dr. Nason has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nason. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

