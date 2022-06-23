Overview of Dr. Lisa Nelsen, MD

Dr. Lisa Nelsen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Nelsen works at Lisa Kristine Nelsen Medical Corporation in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Uterine Fibroids and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.