Dr. Lisa Nelsen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Nelsen, MD

Dr. Lisa Nelsen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Nelsen works at Lisa Kristine Nelsen Medical Corporation in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Uterine Fibroids and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nelsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa Kristine Nelsen Medical Corp.
    151 N Sunrise Ave Ste 1107, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 780-1107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Jun 23, 2022
    I saw Dr. Nelson for the first time today. She was very kind, thorough, gentle & easy to communicate with. I’m very happy to have found her. The office staff was very nice & helpful in person & over the phone. Overall very good experience!
    Suzy Scamardo — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Nelsen, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538137245
    Education & Certifications

    • Santa Clara Valley Med Center
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
