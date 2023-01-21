Overview of Dr. Lisa Newman, MD

Dr. Lisa Newman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center



Dr. Newman works at Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.