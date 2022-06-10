Overview of Dr. Lisa Nicholas, MD

Dr. Lisa Nicholas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.