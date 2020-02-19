Overview

Dr. Lisa Odabasi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Odabasi works at Colonial Gastroenerology Associates in Newport News, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.