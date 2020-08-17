Dr. Oki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Oki, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Oki, MD is a Dermatologist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Locations
Lisa N Oki Mda Medical Corporation2925 Sycamore Dr Ste 101, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 520-6430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely awesome doctor
About Dr. Lisa Oki, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1538170113
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Oki has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.