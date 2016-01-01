Overview of Dr. Lisa Olmos, MD

Dr. Lisa Olmos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Olmos works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.