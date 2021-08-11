Overview of Dr. Lisa Otey, MD

Dr. Lisa Otey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Mahanny Medical College and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Otey works at Greater Houston Gynecology in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.