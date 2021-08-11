See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Lisa Otey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lisa Otey, MD

Dr. Lisa Otey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Mahanny Medical College and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Otey works at Greater Houston Gynecology in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Otey's Office Locations

    Greater Houston Gynecology
    2010 Naomi St Ste C, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 307-2898
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pregnancy Test
Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 11, 2021
Best gynecologist I've ever been to. The vibe with her is great. Very knowledgeable and very caring for her patients.
    Angela V — Aug 11, 2021
    About Dr. Lisa Otey, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912093196
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Mahanny Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Mahanny Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Otey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Otey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otey works at Greater Houston Gynecology in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Otey’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Otey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

