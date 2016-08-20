Overview

Dr. Lisa Panzini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Panzini works at Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants in Guilford, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.