Dr. Lisa Paolini, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (35)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Paolini, MD

Dr. Lisa Paolini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Paolini works at SightMD NY Bethpage in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY and Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paolini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SightMD NY Bethpage
    4277 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 796-4030
  2. 2
    SightMD NY Huntington
    700 New York Ave Lowr Level, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 271-3900
  3. 3
    SightMD NY Manhasset
    133 Plandome Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 627-0033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lisa Paolini, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881701324
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Paolini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paolini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paolini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paolini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paolini has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paolini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Paolini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paolini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paolini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paolini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

