Overview of Dr. Lisa Park, MD

Dr. Lisa Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eye Ear &amp; Throat Hospital



Dr. Park works at ColumbiaDoctors - Robert Burch Family Eye Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.