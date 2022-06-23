Dr. Lisa Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Park, MD
Dr. Lisa Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eye Ear &amp; Throat Hospital
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Park's Office Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Robert Burch Family Eye Center250 West 64th Street, New York, NY 10023 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
Dr. Parks is a caring, attentive, and capable doctor. I was a bit concerned with one poor rating on this site. I consulted with Dr. Parks, felt confident with her, and her surgery and bedside manner was top notch. I think the person that rated her badly needs to have his or her head treated, not their eyes. Proceed confidently. And be assured, this is a real endorsement, not some made up stuff. I am a NY attorney, not a youngster, and I never leave these things unless there is a compelling reason. There is such a reason here.
About Dr. Lisa Park, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1356401228
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear &amp;amp; Throat Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.