Overview

Dr. Lisa Parviskhan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Parviskhan works at Penn Primary Care and Integrative Medicine Whiteland in Exton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.