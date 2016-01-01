Overview

Dr. Lisa Amatangelo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Amatangelo works at Weill Cornell Vein Treatment Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.