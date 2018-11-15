See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Lisa Pawelski, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (18)
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Pawelski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Pawelski works at Dermatologic Care Inc in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatologic Care Inc
    3424 William Penn Hwy Ste 221, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 824-9600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Lisa Pawelski, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457484560
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pawelski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pawelski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pawelski works at Dermatologic Care Inc in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pawelski’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pawelski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pawelski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pawelski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pawelski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

