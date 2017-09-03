Dr. Perriera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Perriera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Perriera, MD
Dr. Lisa Perriera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Perriera's Office Locations
Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is an excellent Doctor that gives amazing care. She is devoted to helping her patients by providing current medical practices. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Lisa Perriera, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1912024662
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
