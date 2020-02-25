Dr. Lisa Perry-Gilkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry-Gilkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Perry-Gilkes, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Perry-Gilkes, MD
Dr. Lisa Perry-Gilkes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Perry-Gilkes' Office Locations
1
S.val Plastic Surgery P.c.3885 Princeton Lakes Way SW Ste 312, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (404) 766-8110
2
Dr. Terry L. Sharpe M.d. PC1365 Rock Quarry Rd Ste 300, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 206-2424
3
Milton Hall Surgical Associates1000 Commerce Dr Ste 200, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (770) 740-1860
4
Enti Surgery Center1595 HIGHWAY 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 740-1860
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry-Gilkes?
Dr. Perry is a very good ENT specialist. Her staff is very helpful and know what they are doing. It is a family atmosphere.
About Dr. Lisa Perry-Gilkes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811989478
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry-Gilkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry-Gilkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry-Gilkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry-Gilkes has seen patients for TMJ and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry-Gilkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perry-Gilkes speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry-Gilkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry-Gilkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry-Gilkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry-Gilkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.