Dr. Lisa Pichney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pichney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Pichney, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Pichney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Pichney works at
Locations
-
1
Maryland Endoscopy Center100 West Rd Ste 115, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 494-0144
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pichney?
Lisa Pichney has been my Gastroenterologist for over 20 years. She's a great doctor. When I called recently though the receptionist for the group said she retired in Summer of 2020. I was surprised and sad. I'll never find another doctor as trustworthy as Dr Pichney. Wishing her well.
About Dr. Lisa Pichney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1558303826
Education & Certifications
- U Md-Vamc
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pichney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pichney accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pichney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pichney works at
Dr. Pichney has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pichney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pichney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pichney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pichney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pichney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.