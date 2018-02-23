See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Lisa Poritz, MD

Colorectal Surgery
2.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lisa Poritz, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Poritz works at Legacy Medical Group-Colon & Rectal Surgery in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Legacy Medical Group-Colon & Rectal Surgery
    2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 601, Portland, OR 97210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 413-5514

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anoscopy
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anoscopy

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Very caring about a difficult subject. Knew exactily what she was doing and explained everything very clearly. I felt better as soon as I finished the appointment. The staff and office was wonderful also.
    About Dr. Lisa Poritz, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427014505
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Toronto
    Residency
    • Milton S Hershey Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
