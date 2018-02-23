Overview

Dr. Lisa Poritz, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Poritz works at Legacy Medical Group-Colon & Rectal Surgery in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.