Dr. Lisa Pujol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pujol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Pujol, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Pujol, MD
Dr. Lisa Pujol, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Pujol works at
Dr. Pujol's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. David Hunter209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
-
2
Bellevue Pain Institute, Bellevue WA12360 NE 8th St Ste 200, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pujol?
About Dr. Lisa Pujol, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1548343122
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pujol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pujol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pujol using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pujol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pujol works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pujol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pujol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pujol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pujol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.