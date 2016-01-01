Overview of Dr. Lisa Pujol, MD

Dr. Lisa Pujol, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Pujol works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.