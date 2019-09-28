Overview

Dr. Lisa Purdy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Purdy works at Northshore University Healthsystem in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.